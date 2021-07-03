Home WORLD NEWS Maxwell lawyers: Cosby ruling reason to toss sex abuse case
WORLD NEWS

Maxwell lawyers: Cosby ruling reason to toss sex abuse case

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
maxwell-lawyers:-cosby-ruling-reason-to-toss-sex-abuse-case

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell are arguing a court decision that freed Bill Cosby from prison backs up tossing out her sex trafficking case.

In court papers filed on Friday, the lawyers said the former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein is in a “similar situation” as Cosby because both were covered by non-prosecution deals at the time they were charged in sex abuse cases.

Cosby was convicted in 2018 on charges of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004, when she was a Temple University employee. He was released earlier this week after Pennsylvania’s highest court found prosecutors violated his rights by reneging on an apparent promise not to charge him.

The same principle applies to Maxwell’s case because she was covered by a non-prosecution agreement Epstein signed with federal prosecutors in Florida in the late 2000s, her lawyers said.

It’s the latest among numerous approaches — so far unsuccessful — that the lawyers have taken to try to nullify charges alleging Maxwell recruited teenage girls from 1994 to 2004 for Epstein to sexually abuse. She has pleaded not guilty.

A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan declined comment on Friday.

Maxwell is set to go on trial later this year.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Ricky Williams reacts to Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension from...

Cherries and infrastructure on Biden’s plate in Michigan...

Leaky Gas Pipeline Sparks an Inferno in the...

US companies scramble to contain international ransomware attack...

Lovecraft Country Not Renewed for a Second Season...

See the PDA Photos of Zendaya and Tom...

Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar react to TLC’s...

Death toll rises to 24 in Florida condo...

50 years after his death, fans honor Jim...

Czech Republic vs. Denmark score: Two early goals...

Leave a Reply