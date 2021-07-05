Max Woosey: Year-long camping challenge boy sleeps at London Zoo – BBC News

image copyrightPA Media image caption Max Woosey previously slept in a tent for a whole year

An 11-year-old boy who has raised £500,000 by camping outside for a year is taking his tent to London Zoo for his latest charity challenge.

Max Woosey from Devon, is “living the dream” by sleeping out among the animals on Monday night, and working as a zookeeper.

He hopes his sleep out will inspire others to “boycott your bed” and raise money for disadvantaged children.

In March 1,000 children took part in a “big camp-out”, led by Max.

image copyrightPA Media image caption Max, from Braunton, Devon, has previosuly raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for a hospice

“He’s living the dream,” Max’s mother Rachael said.

“For an 11-year-old boy to be a zookeeper for the day and get the chance to interact with these amazing animals and then sleep at the zoo, I mean it doesn’t get better than that.”

Max started his adventure on 28 March last year, camping in his garden to raise money for a hospice which looked after a family friend, Rick Abbott.

On his latest challenge, Max said: “I’m going to be feeding the lemurs their breakfasts, and I’m going to be feeding the gorillas and the peacocks as well.

“It will be amazing. I think knowing that (the animals are) over there and I’m here just helps a bit more.”

image copyrightJoanie Baxendale image caption Children as young as three took part in Max’s last “sleep-out” event, in March

A virtual event hosted by Action For Children will take place on Friday night, connecting everyone who registered for the challenge which was spearheaded by Max.

Dr Tim O’Neill from Action for Children said the event would support children who have been hit hardest by the pandemic.

