Max Payne’s Face and Voice Reunite to Celebrate the Game’s 20th Birthday – IGN – IGN

Max Payne is a beloved game and one of the developers behind it, Remedy Entertainment, has a released a special video that’s a must-see for fans in honor of the game’s 20th birthday.

Released July 23, 2001, Max Payne quickly became a hit both financially and critically, paving the way for multiple sequels and even a movie. Fans of the series likely have their own individual reasons for loving the first Max Payne game, but it’s safe to say that every fan would give props to the two people that brought Max to life: Sam Lake and James McCaffrey.

— Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) July 23, 2021

As you can see in the video above, to celebrate the game’s 20th birthday, Remedy Entertainment brought together the face of Max Payne, Sam Lake, and voice actor James McCaffrey, to give fans something special on Max Payne’s big day. Lake is still a part of Remedy Entertainment today, serving as the studio’s creative director, and one of the minds behind its latest hit game Control. In the meantime, McCaffrey’s voiceover credit list has only grown since Max Payne.

In fact, McCaffrey went on to voice characters in other Remedy Entertainment games, such as Alan Wake and Control. Nevertheless, many might consider Max Payne to be their most iconic collaboration, with the video above even featuring a cameo, if you will, from the beloved character.

Lake dons Max Payne’s iconic leather jacket (and matching button-up shirt) while McCaffrey provides the now-iconic voice. The mini-monologue about birthdays is quite a treat for fans and a great birthday present for the character’s history, which now stretches to 20 years.

Be sure to check out the video above and then read our thoughts on the first game in IGN’s Max Payne review. Check out this story about how Sam Lake used the Max Payne script as a college application after that and then watch this video about how Max Payne was originally planned to have mulltiplayer.

Wesley LeBlanc is a freelance news writer and guide maker for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter @LeBlancWes.