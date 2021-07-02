Home WORLD NEWS Mavs, Heat To Make ‘Hard Push’ To Acquire Kawhi Leonard – RealGM.com
The Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat are planning to make a “hard push” to acquire Kawhi Leonard this summer, sources told Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer.

Leonard can exercise his player option and become a free agent. 

The Mavs are reportedly the most “serious threat” to land Leonard due to Luka Doncic’s presence, the ability to create max cap space, and Leonard’s relationship with Nico Harrison.

Leonard previously attempted to recruit Jimmy Butler to the Clippers before the team traded for Paul George. While the Heat cannot create max cap space, they can work out a sign-and-trade similar to the one they used to acquire Butler.

O’Connor adds that Leonard is likely to stay with the Clippers.

League sources add that Leonard no longer travels via helicoptor from his home in San Diego as he did before Kobe Bryant’s passing. 

