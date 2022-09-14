Mavin Records Star, Crayon Drops Colorful Visuals To ‘Ijo (Laba Laba) – WATCH

Buzzing Nigerian recording and performing artiste, Charles Chibueze Chukwu, known within the showbiz circles as Crayon has shared the official music video for ‘Ijo (Laba Laba)’.On Friday, the young dynamic musician and Mavin Records supertar released a masterpiece dubbed “Ijo (Laba Laba)”. The song came jist after the successful release of Mavin Records All-star hit single ‘Overdose‘.

‘Ijo (Laba Laba)’ during its first week of release debuted on Apple Music Top 100 Nigerian Music Chart. As a follow up, Crayon has shared the official music video for the trending tune which was produced by famous Nigerian beat-smith and audio engineer, Sarz.

ALSO: Black Sherif Hits The Studio With Jamaican Star, Popcaan‘Ijo (Laba Laba)’ was directed by top Nigerian music video director and cinematographer TG Omori a.k.a boy director and as expected, the ace director created a masterpiece.

‘Ijo (Laba Laba)’ music video comes with a cameo appearance from Mavin Records label boss Don Jazzy. Watch music video below.

