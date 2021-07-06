Home NEWS Maurizio Sarri names player who should win Ballon d’Or this year
NEWSNews Africa

Maurizio Sarri names player who should win Ballon d’Or this year

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
maurizio-sarri-names-player-who-should-win-ballon-d’or-this-year

Former Chelsea manager, Maurizio Sarri, has named midfielder, Jorginho, as the player that deserves to win the Ballon d’ Or this year.

Sarri, who coached Jorginho, during his time at Chelsea, believes the Italy international deserves to win the Ballon d’Or because he is so good and intelligent.

Recall that the Ballon d’ Or was not handed out in 2020 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Sport Italia, Sarri said: “He [Jorginho] is so good and intelligent that he makes everything seem easy, rarely anything spectacular remains in your eyes. This is the greatness of him.

“Jorginho deserves the Ballon d’Or. Refined player, not everyone understood it.”

Jorginho has been impressive for Italy so far at the ongoing Euro 2020.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Yomi Fabiyi’s new movie insensitive, distasteful, disgusting –...

Nnamdi Kanu: Biafra supporters to storm British Embassy...

Green Energy International Limited expands its CSR footprints,...

Davido speaks first time since Obama’s death

Suspected armed robbers kill Nigerian army Major, injures...

Ogunwuyi, Makinde’s new Chief of Staff reacts to...

Coronation Merchant Bank appoints Chinwe Egwim as Chief...

PIB: Edwin Clark writes NASS, says 3% draconian,...

I see Nnamdi Kanu in coffin, IPOB will...

Don’t pass Electoral Act Amendment Bill as it...

Leave a Reply