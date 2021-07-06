maurizio-sarri-names-player-who-should-win-ballon-d’or-this-year

Former Chelsea manager, Maurizio Sarri, has named midfielder, Jorginho, as the player that deserves to win the Ballon d’ Or this year.

Sarri, who coached Jorginho, during his time at Chelsea, believes the Italy international deserves to win the Ballon d’Or because he is so good and intelligent.

Recall that the Ballon d’ Or was not handed out in 2020 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Sport Italia, Sarri said: “He [Jorginho] is so good and intelligent that he makes everything seem easy, rarely anything spectacular remains in your eyes. This is the greatness of him.

“Jorginho deserves the Ballon d’Or. Refined player, not everyone understood it.”

Jorginho has been impressive for Italy so far at the ongoing Euro 2020.