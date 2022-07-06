Home NEWS Mauricio Pochettino’s next possible club revealed
Mauricio Pochettino’s next possible club revealed

by News
UEFA Champions League holders, Real Madrid, have emerged as the early favourites to next appoint Mauricio Pochettino as manager, after the 50-year-old was sacked by Paris Saint-Germain, according to bookmakers Betfair.

PSG on Tuesday confirmed Pochettino’s departure despite guiding the club to the French Ligue 1 title last season.

The Parisians also announced that Pochettino would be replaced by Christophe Galtier.

Pochettino might not have been able to end PSG’s wait for their first Champions League trophy, but Betfair has the Los Blancos as 6/4 favourites to be the Argentine’s next destination.

A host of English clubs are also in contention, including former club Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Tottenham, though, are second favourites to appoint Pochettino at 6-1, and they are followed by Manchester United and Newcastle at 7-1.

