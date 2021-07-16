maureen-dowd-interviews-uber-ceo-dara-khosrowshahi

LANGLEY, Wash. — I was just cutting into a juicy piece of steak that the chief executive of Uber, Dara Khosrowshahi, had grilled and plopped onto my plate, when one of his 8-year-old twin boys asked me: “Who was your worst interview and who was your best?”

I replied that Kevin Costner was one of my least favorite, because he was at the height of his fame and acting very sniffy. And Tom Ford and Elon Musk were two of the most fun, because I enjoy writing about operatic characters with out-of-this-world proclivities.

Mr. Khosrowshahi’s wife, Sydney Shapiro, looked across the kitchen table at her husband with a sultry Lauren Bacall smile. “You need to up your eccentricity,” she said teasingly.

He looked back at her, amused.

His 16-year-old son jumped in with an assist. “My dad’s a lizard person,’’ he said. The teenager said he had found a random post on the internet about a conspiracy theory contending that his father, Queen Elizabeth, George W. Bush and Bob Hope are all lizard people. “They’re reptilian aliens that can shape shift and control the world,” he explained. “Just know that if you pour water on him, he will melt. If he gets aggressive, don’t move. He can only see you if you’re moving.”