mattel-sales-up-20%,-led-by-hot-wheels-and-lightyear-toys

Mattel Inc.’s second-quarter sales rose 20%, signaling continued strong demand for toys even as inflation eats away at household budgets.

The growth was led by Hot Wheels, with gross billings—a metric that reflects sales to retailers before adjustments—up 26% globally, and Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends up 21%. Action figures tied to recent movies such as the Toy Story spinoff “Lightyear” also did well. Barbie, the toy company’s largest brand, sputtered a bit, with billings up just 3% in the period.