Matt Ryan to play new character in season 7 of DC’s ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ – The New Indian Express

By Express News Service

Though DC character John Constantine will be wrapping up his arc with the current sixth season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, actor Matt Ryan will return in the upcoming season to portray a new character.

On Sunday, during the show’s Comic-Con@Home panel, executive producer and co-showrunner Phil Klemmer revealed that the actor will play a new series regular character named Dr. Gwyn Davies, an eccentric scientist from the 20th century, who might be the team’s only hope next season. Ryan, who originally portrayed Constantine on the NBC/Warner Bros. TV series Constantine, was introduced to Legends of Tomorrow in Season 3 and was promoted to a series regular in Season 4.

Since Constantine is getting a reboot in HBO Max, the character is currently phased out of Legends of Tomorrow. Notably, Klemmer also revealed that Voiceover artist Amy Louise Pemberton, who has been voicing Gideon, Waverider’s AI who has also appeared in physical form, will now play a flesh-and-blood version of the character in a recurring role.

Based on the DC characters, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow stars Lotz, Ryan, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekhman, Shayan Sobhian, Lisseth Chavez, with Nick Zano, and Dominic Purcell. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.