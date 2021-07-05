Matt Hancock’s office has been recreated in a video game engine – NME

A build engine project to recreate former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s office has quickly turned into a much bigger piece of work.

Twitter user Dan Douglas originally set out to recreate Hancock’s office, where footage leaked of him breaking covid restrictions during an affair, resulting in him resigning as Health Secretary.

The build uses Duke Nukem 3D from 3D Realms, where Douglas set himself the task of using the games ‘build engine’ to recreate the office with “a working security camera” due to Duke Nukem 3D having a camera in the game.

After some initial success in recreating certain parts of the office, Douglas tweeted that he was putting an end to the project due to the software that allows custom art to be imported into the ‘build engine’ vanishing.

BACK IN BUSINESS pic.twitter.com/wureGiZXh0 — Dan Douglas (@dandouglas) July 2, 2021

Douglas later figured it out, saying “BACK IN BUSINESS” in a tweet. He then decided to go “all-in on this” by adding a CCTV room alongside outside areas, even hoping to have a “Boris Johnson on a zipwire easter egg”.

Eventually the project included a Sainsbury’s Local, Big Ben, a Pret A Manger, and even a pack of Quorn sausage rolls, despite their existence breaking with continuity. Douglas now wants to add animations so he can get “a TV showing like Piers Morgan storming off the GMB set”.

Douglas has been taking requests for what to add to his recreation of London, with Greggs and Foxtons making the list. He even shared a picture of the recreated Foxtons, an estate agents, which has graffiti that reads “Tory Scum”.

haven’t had a chance to flesh out the inside yet but the vibe is there pic.twitter.com/bQlxn2oHaF — Dan Douglas (@dandouglas) July 5, 2021

Douglas added: “hur hur maybe I could make Matt Hancock’s office in Build lol [one week later] perhaps if I place a mirror here the player could bounce the shrink ray off it to access a secret passage where they meet all the hey duggee characters”.

