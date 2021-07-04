matt-gaetz-says-he’s-‘leading-the-free-britney-movement-in-congress’

Rep. Matt Gaetz said he’s “honored to be leading the Free Britney Movement in Congress.”

Gaetz said the effort to liberate pop singer Britney Spears from her conservatorship is “a movement that requires broader reform in the areas of guardianship and conservatorship.”

“What happened to Britney Spears is terrible. It shouldn’t happen to her. It shouldn’t happen to any American,” he told Newsmax ahead of former President Donald Trump’s rally Saturday in Sarasota, Florida.

Gaetz, who added that “it’s a growing movement” now that three of his colleagues joined his invitation to Spears to testify in Congress, called on the House Judiciary Committee to take “bipartisan action to really help so many of our fellow Americans who are stuck in this abusive legal system.”

Gaetz, along with Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Andy Biggs, and Burgess Owens, invited Spears to testify before Congress about her conservatorship after her explosive June 23 testimony.

“The United States Congress should hear your story and be inspired to bipartisan action. What happened to you should never happen to any other American,” the members wrote in a letter to the singer, adding the four will “stand with” Spears no matter what she decides.

On Wednesday, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied a motion to remove Spears’s father, Jamie Spears, from his role as a conservator of the singer’s $60 million estate.

Spears, 39, requested an end to her conservatorship in a remote testimony on June 23, alleging she had been overworked without breaks and forced to take medication, namely lithium, that made her feel drunk. She also said her conservators have prohibited her from having any more children, forcing her to continue wearing an intrauterine device to prevent pregnancy.

“I’m not here to be anyone’s slave,” Spears testified, adding later, “I’ve been in denial, [and] I’ve been in shock” over the conservatorship’s restrictions.

James Spears has served as the conservator of his daughter’s estate since 2008. Britney Spears’s caregiver, Jodi Montgomery, temporarily took charge of the singer’s personal affairs in 2019, with the elder Spears stepping back due to health issues. Britney Spears later requested the change be made permanent.

Bessemer Trust Co., which was established as the co-conservator of Britney Spears’s finances last year, requested to withdraw from its role as co-conservator following Spears’s testimony, which a judge granted Friday morning.

A hearing is scheduled for July 14.

