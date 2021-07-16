matt-every-withdraws-from-barbasol-championship-after-reportedly-tossing-putter-in-pond

Matt Every has bowed out of the Barbasol Championship, the PGA Tour event opposite this week’s British Open, and initially, there was some confusion over what caused that WD. The PGA Tour initially tweeted from its @PGATOURComms account that Every, the Arnold Palmer Invitational winner in 2014 and 2015, was out with a back injury.

The Tour then came back nearly two hours later with the clarification that Every withdrew because of heart complications.

Every opened the event at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky, with a 3-under 69. On Friday, his day was decidedly less pedestrian. Starting on No. 10, he made three bogeys plus a birdie in his first four holes then doubled the par-3 14th. Two birdies and two bogeys followed.

Every’s card ends with a bogey on No. 1. In 10 holes played before withdrawing, Every did not make a par.

According to the Twitter account Monday Q Info, Every tossed his putter in a pond at No. 17 at Keene Trace and from there he began putting with a wedge.

Every’s early exit at Barbasol continues a tough year for the 37-year-old. He has teed it up 18 times on the PGA Tour this season but has yet to make a cut. Last season he made just six cuts in 19 starts.

Related

Brian Stuard leads at the end of start-stop day at Barbasol Championship

Preston Summerhays, 18, gets hot early at Barbasol Championship, his second PGA Tour start

Jim Herman has an idea for past Barbasol Championship winners: ‘A little head start’