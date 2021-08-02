Matt Damon says Ben Affleck is texting him about baseball despite being on vacation with Jennifer Lopez – Fox News

Matt Damon’s bromance with Ben Affleck is still going strong.

The “Stillwater” actor, 50, revealed that even though the “Argo” director, 48, is on a luxurious vacation with his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, he’s still texting his best friend back.

Damon revealed on “Desus & Mero” this week, “They’re on vacation right now, but he still responded when I hit him up about the Red Sox yesterday.”

“You still have priorities!” he joked.

The Academy Award winner previously detailed how he’s happy for Affleck. “He’s the best. He deserves every happiness in the world,” he told Extra. “I’m glad for both of them.”

Affleck joined Lopez for a getaway to the South of France and Italy in honor of the superstar’s 52nd birthday last week on a $130M super yacht.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their romance in April.

He also gifted her a meaningful gold and diamond necklace, “With the custom piece Ben created for Jennifer, it clearly communicated their love, but it’s also a reminder of their capacity for change and growth,” Beth Bugdaycay, creative director and co-founder of Foundrae, told E! News about the special piece of jewelry.

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their relationship after the singer and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, called it quits in April.

The “Hustlers” star and “The Way Back” actor were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004.

Lopez shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares three children, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.