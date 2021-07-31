Matt Damon reveals the one thing that has been different about Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s rekindled romance – Fox News

Matt Damon emphasized the media attention regarding Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s rekindled relationship and how different it is from the first time the two were an item.

“I have to say, the press was particularly terrible to them, like, 18 years ago,” Damon said on an episode of “Desus & Mero” earlier this week.

“What’s nice is that at least they’re being nice this time around,” he added, according to Entertainment Tonight. “They’re on vacation right now, but he still responded when I hit him up about the Red Sox yesterday…You still have priorities!”

Affleck, himself, recently opened up about the media’s treatment of Bennifer, especially Lopez, the first time they dated.

JENNIFER LOPEZ AND BEN AFFLECK ARE ALL LOVED UP AS THEY PACK ON THE PDA DURING STEAMY ITALIAN VACATION

Matt Damon emphasized the media attention regarding Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s rekindled relationship and how different it is from the first time the two were an item.

(MEGA/GC Images via Getty Images)

“People were so f–king mean about her — sexist, racist, ugly, vicious sh-t was written about her in ways that if you wrote it now you would literally be fired for saying those things you said,” the “Argo” director said in January. “Now it’s like, she’s lionized and respected for the work she did, where she came from, what she accomplished — as well she f–king should be!”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their relationship after the singer and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, called it quits in April.

The “Hustlers” star and “The Way Back” actor were previously engaged for roughly two years. The two split in 2004 and Affleck went on to marry actress Jennifer Garner in 2005. The pair – who share three children together – divorced in 2018.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Lopez shares her two kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony.