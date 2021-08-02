matt-damon-credits-his-daughter-for-ending-his-use-of-the-‘f-slur’

(CNN) Thankfully, Matt Damon has a daughter who can school him on what’s become taboo.

The “Stillwater” star admitted he just recently stopped using a homophobic slur because he’s learned about “changes in modern masculinity.”

“The word that my daughter calls the ‘f-slur for a homosexual’ was commonly used when I was a kid, with a different application,” Damon said in an interview with The Sunday Times.

“I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter. She left the table. I said, ‘Come on, that’s a joke! I say it in the movie ‘Stuck on You!”” Damon said. “She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, ‘I retire the f-slur!’ I understood.”

Damon and wife Luciana Barroso are parents to four daughters. Damon did not say which one taught him the lesson.