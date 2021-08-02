Matt Damon admits he stopped using a homophobic slur – Daily Mail

By Heidi Parker For bioreports.com

Published: 17:12 EDT, 1 August 2021 | Updated: 17:47 EDT, 1 August 2021

Matt Damon admitted that he used to use a homophobic slur once in a while.

But when one of his daughters urged him to stop, explaining it was offensive, he decided to hang it up, the Last Duel shared this weekend.

‘The word that my daughter calls the “f-slur for a homosexual” was commonly used when I was a kid, with a different application,’ the 50-year-old told The Sunday Times.

Done with that word: Matt Damon admitted that he used to use a homophobic slur once in a while. But when one of his daughters urged him to stop, explaining it was offensive, he decided to hang it up, the Last Duel shared this weekend. Seen July 8 in Cannes

He made the changed only in recent months.

When he used the slur in front of his kids, they became upset.

One of them showed she was mad.

‘She left the table. I said, “Come on, that’s a joke! I say it in the movie Stuck on You!” She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, “I retire the f-slur!” I understood,’ said the Bourne Identity star.

The little ones: Matt and his wife Luciana Barroso, 45, have daughters Isabella, 14, Gia, 12, and Stella, 10. She has daughter Alexia Barroso, 22, from a previous relationship with Arbello Barroso

Stuck On You in a 2003 comedy with Greg Kinnear.

Matt and his wife Luciana Barroso, 45, have daughters Isabella, 14, Gia, 12, and Stella, 10.

She has daughter Alexia Barroso, 22, from a previous relationship with Arbello Barroso.

This comes after he said he tries to land a role in every Steven Soderbergh movie.

The family: Damon and Barroso enjoy a beach day with their daughters Isabella, Gia and Stella in Byron Bay, Australia

The actor – who has worked with the filmmaker on the likes of the ‘Ocean’s Trilogy’, 2009 crime comedy ‘The Informant’ and 2013 drama ‘Behind the Candelabra’ – opened up on how his cameo in ‘No Sudden Move’ came about. He told Collider: ‘I try to do every movie that Steven does, I have to try to play at least some part in it. I think we’re up to 10 now.

‘He called me when I was doing The Last Duel and just said he had another actor for that part, but because the movie moved and it pushed because of COVID and everything, it opened up.’

Damon admitted he’d already looked over the script – which he tries to do for all of Soderbergh’s projects – which made it an ‘easy’ decision.

He added: ‘I had already read the script because I usually read what he’s working on out of interest so I just jumped at the chance to parachute in and play that guy.’

A new movie for this vet: Damon is starring as an oil rig worker in Stillwater

His cast mates: Damon, Abigail Breslin and Tom McCarthy attend the Stillwater”New York Premiere on July 26 in New York City

There was also a bonus treat of getting to share the screen with two of his favourite performers.

He said: ‘Plus it’s a scene with two of my favourite actors in the world, Don Cheadle and Benicio del Toro, so that was another easy yes.’

Damon also serves as a production with Project Greenlight alongside Chris Moore, Sean Bailey and Ben Affleck, while he and Affleck also created Pearl Street Films together.

Discussing potential projects, he admitted: ‘I don’t have – there’s a few that I’ve had in the wings, but I dunno. I guess I’m waiting for the next one to come my way.’