Mathieu van der Poel says he crashed in Olympic mountain bike race because ramp was removed

The crash left Van der Poel in hospital where underwent scans on his injuries

Mathieu van der Poel, right, crashes after the ramp, left, was removed

Mathieu van der Poel, right, crashes after the ramp, left, was removed

(Getty)

Mathieu van der Poel, the Dutch favourite to win Olympic gold in the men’s mountain bike race, said he somersaulted over his handlebars in a painful crash on the opening lap because a ramp that had been in place in practice was removed for the race.

The crash left Van der Poel in hospital where underwent scans on his injuries. He landed hard after coming over the top of a boulder, grimmacing and clutching his right forearm and lower back in pain.

He did manage to get back on his bike, although the incident left him a minute behind the early leaders and he eventually retired from the race, which featured seven laps of an 8.5km course made up of undulating dirt track, boulders, jumps, bridges and other obstacles to test the riders.

