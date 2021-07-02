Mathew Horne holds hands with girlfriend Celina Basisli at the 2021 National Film Awards – Daily Mail

By Roxy Simons and Ciara Farmer For Mailonline

Published: 05:10 EDT, 2 July 2021 | Updated: 05:41 EDT, 2 July 2021

They first went public with their romance in November 2019.

And things seem to be going from strength to strength as they made a rare appearance together at the 2021 National Film Awards in Porchester Hall, London, on Thursday.

The Gavin And Stacey star, 42, looked smitten with his set designer girlfriend, 27, as they held hands while posing for pictures on the red carpet.

Sweet: Mathew Horne, 42, made a rare appearance with girlfriend Celina Basisli, 27, as they held hands while on the red carpet of the 2021 National Film Awards in London on Thursday

Mathew put on a dapper display in a black suit jacket that he donned over a crisp white shirt and black trousers.

Celina, meanwhile, looked stylish in a blush pink dress that had a ruffled, tulle skirt, which she paired with sparkly socks and fluffy slippers.

She styled her golden locks into loose waves that cascaded over her shoulders and accessorised with a black headband.

The happy couple made sure to stay safe amid the coronavirus crisis by wearing white face masks while at the event.

In July 2019, Mathew was first seen kissing the set designer in Burger King during a night out in Wales, while they were busy filming the Gavin And Stacey Christmas special.

Celina, who graduated from University Of Arts London with a first class degree in set design, lists the Gavin And Stacey special on her online CV.

With the kiss, he appeared to confirm his relationship was over with Casualty actress Evelyn Hoskins, who he proposed to in October.

Mathew and Evelyn were rumoured to have split in December 2018 but neither have confirmed this is the case.

Success: Mathew won the award for Best Actor in a TV Series award for Gavin & Stacey

Following the kissing pictures, a spokesperson for Mathew has since told MailOnline: ‘Mathew and Evelyn separated amicably in October 2018.

British actress Evelyn – who is most well-known for playing on-off character Shona Wark in Casualty – has never previously shied away from gushing about her man.

Mathew previously sparked rumours that he and Evelyn had already tied the knot back in August 2018, after he sported a ring during an appearance on This Morning.

The actor was also previously romantically linked to singer Laura Marling nine years ago.