Matawalle’s defection can’t affect my APC national chairmanship ambition – Yari

A former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, has said the defection of the current Governor, Bello Matawalle, will not affect his quest to be National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Yari expressed optimism that he would clinch the ticket if APC zones its national chairmanship to his zone.

Speaking in Kaduna, the APC leader in Zamfara State insisted that he would do better than other APC national chairman.

According to Yari: “It is not a self appointment. My aspiration is still in top gear, his ( Matawalle) joining APC will not jeopardize it. If the zoning favours my zone then it is 100%. Two things I am bringing to the party are reconciliation and unity.

“I’m still pushing to be APC National chairman because I know I can do better than most of the people as a former state party secretary, state party chairman, House of Representatives member, two terms governor and chairman Governors Forum.”

Yari also disclosed why he initially kicked against Matawalle joining the APC.

He explained that the manner in which they received the information made him kick against the governor’s decision.

“I kicked against his joining the party initially because of the nature of the way the information reached us but whatever my reasons are because of my people. Some of our people who I am representing are against his joining our party because they believe it would affect the oneness of the party,” he said.

Matawalle’s defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to APC was disclosed by President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Bashir Ahmad.

Ahmad had disclosed this via his Facebook page over the weekend.