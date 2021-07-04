Home News Africa Matawalle of Zamfara sacks Special Advisers | The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News — Politics — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – Guardian Nigeria
News Africa

Matawalle of Zamfara sacks Special Advisers | The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News — Politics — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – Guardian Nigeria

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
matawalle-of-zamfara-sacks-special-advisers-|-the-guardian-nigeria-news-–-nigeria-and-world-news-—-politics-—-the-guardian-nigeria-news-–-nigeria-and-world-news-–-guardian-nigeria

Bello Matawalle



Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, has relieved all his Special Advisers of their appointment. This is contained in a statement by the acting Secretary to the State Government and Head of Service, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe in Gusau.

Balarabe, however, said the Special Adviser on Security, retired DIG Mamman Tsafe was not affected by the development.

“It is hereby notified for general information that Gov. Bello Matawalle, has relieved all Special Advisers of their appointments, except the Special Adviser on Security matters.

“This decision is in line with the recent defection to the APC and to allow for an in-depth search of more but competent hands in the administration of the state, irrespective of political affiliations,” he said.

Balarabe directed all the affected Special Advisers to hand over affairs of their respective offices, and government property under them to their Directors General and/or Accounting officers.

He also extended the governor’s appreciation to them for their contributions towards the development of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had in February, sacked all Commissioners, Special Advisers and Directors-General, but re-appointed some of them in April.

Matawalle had on June 29, formally defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), after several months of speculations.





No comments yet

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB orders members to boycott Kenyan...

Bandits attack Zaria Leprosy Centre, abduct 7 –...

Okei-Odumakin to security agents: Leave Igboho, probe 14-year-old...

Lagos Police Parade 49 Suspected Participants In Yoruba...

One dead, scores injured in Lagos community attack...

NDLEA arrests mother of three with cocaine in...

BREAKING: Gas tanker crushes 10 to death in...

Abia Police Command Nabs Kidnapping Gang – Channels...

‘My last encounter with late T.B. Joshua’ –...

Gunmen Kill Police Escort, Driver In Delta

Leave a Reply