GOVERNOR Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has expressed shock over the sudden death of a member, Zamfara State House of Assembly representing Shinkafi constituency, Muhammad Ahmad.

This was contained in a statement by the Director General, Public Enlightenment Media and Communication, Government House, Gusau, Alhaji Yusuf Idris.

Ahmad, who was the Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, was killed by gunmen who attacked his vehicle along Sheme-Funtua road in Katsina State while on his way escorting his son to board a flight to Sudan where he is studying.

The governor, according to the statement, noted that Ahmad was with him throughout yesterday in the preparations ahead of his exit from the PDP to the APC.

“He was making his own valuable contributions towards a successful event, not knowing that he was carrying out his final assignments in this world,” Matawalle added.

The governor prayed Allah to grant the deceased Jannatul Firdaus and the family, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He described late Ahmad as an honest and hardworking person, who believed in telling the truth at all time and on any matter.

Copyright Bioreports News.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Bioreports News.

Contact: [email protected]