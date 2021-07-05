IN what many believe to be a move to implement an agreement with the All Progressives Congress, the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, on Sunday, sacked all but one of his Special Advisers.

Only the SA on Security Matters survived the purge. The sack was contained in a statement by the Acting Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe.

The statement read in part, “This decision is in line with the recent decamping to the APC and to allow for an in-depth search of more but competent hands in the administration of the State, irrespective of political affiliations.

“Accordingly, all the affected Special Advisers should hand over affairs of their respective offices, and Government properties under them to their Directors General and/or Accounting officers.

“The Governor appreciated their contributions in running the government while in office. The decision takes immediate effect.”

It was gathered that as part of conditions given to the governor prior to his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to join the APC, the governor agreed to share appointive positions with other party leaders.

