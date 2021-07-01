matano:-tusker-fc-coach-reveals-next-target-after-securing-caf-champions-league-slot

The Brewers defeated Ulinzi Stars on Wednesday to earn the right to represent the country in the annual competition

Tusker FC coach Robert Matano has now set his sights on going all the way to claim the FKF Premier League title in the ongoing season.

The veteran tactician helped the Brewers secure the 2020/21 Caf Champions League title after finishing top of the table by June 30 as the Federation had initially stated.

On Wednesday, the 11-time champions defeated Ulinzi Stars 4-1 to secure the right to represent Kenya in the annual competition.

Boniface Onyango scored Ulinzi’s opener before the Brewers launched a comeback and found the back of the net courtesy of Brian Birgen’s own goal and strikes from Brian Marita, Chris Onyango, and Kepha Okoth.

What did Matano say?

“The work is not yet done. We have to keep on fighting to win the league. We still have more than 10 matches to play and we need to keep the focus and concentration. We have jumped one hurdle and an even bigger one is coming on our way. We will continue working hard,” the veteran tactician told BetKing Kenya.

“I am very happy because of the work we have done as a team. After losing twice in a row, we had to come back and work harder because everyone knew that we wanted to do something special and come out with good results.

“This is a good achievement for the team and has been our ambition since we started the [FKF] Premier League; to play in the Caf Champions League. Through the commitment and effort of the players, we have made it, and this is something special for us.”

What did the players say?

“As a team, we are really happy. We are excited at achieving this target for the team and it is something huge for us. The players and technical bench have put in the work and the results are here for all to see,” Ugandan Hashim Sempala uttered.

“I feel happy and thankful for this. We worked as a team though it was tough on Wednesday. Now we need to continue fighting to get good results at the end of the league,” Chris Ochieng stated.