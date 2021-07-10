mata-sounds-man-utd-no.8-warning-to-fernandes-as-portuguese-waits-on-favourite-shirt

A World Cup-winning Spaniard has committed to a new one-year contract at Old Trafford and has no plans to step aside any time soon

Juan Mata has warned Bruno Fernandes that he is going to have to remain “patient” in pursuit of the No.8 shirt at Manchester United.

A World Cup-winning Spaniard fills that jersey at present, with a 12-month contract extension committed to at Old Trafford.

Mata believes he still has a role to play for the Red Devils, meaning that a Portuguese colleague will have to wait a little longer before staking a claim to a favoured squad number.

What has been said?

Mata has told United’s official website on how long he intends to keep Fernandes hanging: “At least another year!

“I think he’s happy that I’m staying and I’m happy to be playing with him. We’ve got a great relationship since he came and, of course, he’s been brilliant for us on and off the pitch. He’s also a great guy and an example for others.

“Unfortunately for him, he will have to be patient!”

What has Fernandes said?

Mata had been due to hit free agency this summer as his previous deal with United ran down.

Other offers were put to him, but the 33-year-old has agreed to enter a ninth season with the Red Devils.

When confirmation of that deal was announced, Fernandes revealed that he had been waiting for a certain shirt to become available.

Reacting to news of Mata’s renewal on social media, the talismanic Portuguese playmaker said: “I guess I’ll have to wait for the number 8 another year.

“Congrats brother!! Well deserved! An example and an inspiration on and off the pitch.”

Mata has taken in 273 appearances for United since being snapped up in January 2014, with 51 goals recorded across those outings while helping the Red Devils to FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League triumphs.

