Masters of the Universe: Revelation – Part 2: Release date, cast for Netflix’s He-Man reboot – Radio Times

You wait 36 years for a sequel to He-Man and the Masters of the Universe and then after five new episodes, we’re left on a cliffhanger – oh, the agony!

Masters of the Universe: Revelation – part follow-up to the 1980s animated series and part reimagining from the mind of filmmaker Kevin Smith – is now streaming its five batch of animated adventures on Netflix, with the promise of more to follow. (Thank goodness, given how Part One ended.)

But when can we expect to see that cliffhanger resolved? Which characters will be returning to the sword-and-sorcery series, and who might be gone for good? Read on for everything you need to know about Masters of the Universe: Revelation – Part Two following the mind-blowing twists of the early episodes, including whether more surprises are in store.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation – Part 2 release date

Masters of the Universe: Revelation will be comprised of a total of 10 episodes, with the first five dropping on Netflix on 23rd July 2021.

A release date for the remaining five episodes is yet to be confirmed, but with all 10 episodes being produced as a single set, there’s no reason why the conclusion to the series couldn’t drop later in 2021.

In an interview with EW, Kevin Smith let slip that he had “seen part 2”, suggesting that the next batch of episodes is complete and ready to go whenever Netflix opts to drop it.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation cast

You can expect most if not all of the Masters of the Universe: Revelation cast who featured in Part One to reprise their roles in Part Two, including:

Chris Wood as Prince Adam / He-Man

Mark Hamill as Skeletor

Liam Cunningham as Duncan / Man-At-Arms

Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela

Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn

Diedrich Bader as King Randor and Trap Jaw

Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marlena

Stephen Root as Cringer

You can also expect to hear more from: Susan Eisenberg as the Sorceress, Kevin Michael Richardson as Beast Man, Kevin Conroy as Mer-Man, Henry Rollins as Tri-Klops, Jason Mewes as Stinkor, Harley Quinn Smith as Illena, Tiffany Smith as Andra, Adam Gifford as Vikor and Jay Tavare as Wun-Dar.

Less certain, though not out of the realms of possibility, are return appearances from Tony Todd as Scare Glow, Phil LaMarr as He-Ro, and Dennis Haysbert as King Grayskull.

It’s possible though that we’ve heard the last from Griffin Newman as Orko and Justin Long as Roboto, with both heroes sacrificing themselves to help their friends in Part One, while Moss-Man (voiced by Alan Oppenheimer) was also killed off.

Then again, if both He-Man and Skeletor can be resurrected, perhaps there’s still hope for these characters to return? We certainly shouldn’t be too concerned about Prince Adam / He-Man after he was stabbed by Skeletor shortly after returning to the land of the living. “As you can see, by the end of episode five, we bring Adam back and then we kill him again,” Kevin Smith told EW. “Something tells me he’ll be back. If you’re sitting there going, ‘They killed He-Man!’ don’t worry. He’s like, Kenny [from South Park]. He’ll come back.”

Masters of the Universe: Revelation reviews

For RadioTimes.com‘s verdict on Part One of the series, read our Masters of the Universe: Revelation review.

The series is currently on a 94 per cent Fresh rating at review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, though its audience score is much lower – just 28 per cent.

Outlets including ComicBook.com and Uproxx have suggested that the series is being “review-bombed” – the practice of leaving negative reviews of a product in large numbers in an attempt to harm its reputation – by angry He-Man fans.

Part One of the series proved divisive on social media, with many praising the series’ tone, surprise twists, voice acting and the visuals produced by Powerhouse Animation Studios, while others were left disappointed by the He-Man character’s relatively small role in proceedings and the decision to instead position Teela as the show’s lead character.

How do you reboot #HeMan and make the reboot not about He-Man? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/XV3avGpjEY — Matthew Kadish (@MatthewKadish) July 24, 2021

For his part, Kevin Smith seems to be taking the mixed reviews in good spirit.

This is actually kinda flattering. Both @TheBoysTV & @captainmarvel went through this too, so I’m in good company! The review-bombing is transparent, so luckily it’s not gonna trip us up. But do you know what *can* trip us up? My untied @PUMA Skeletor sneakers from @footlocker! https://t.co/krvybusU3z pic.twitter.com/nN2gHUj8j6 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) July 23, 2021

Masters of the Universe: Revelation – Part 2 spoilers

The first point of business for Part Two will of course be resolving the huge cliffhanger that closed out Part One – with Teela having recovered the sword of power and restored magic to Eternia, Adam was stabbed from behind by a restored Skeletor, who had been hiding inside Evil-Lyn’s staff.

Claiming the Sword of Power, Skeletor summoned the power of Grayskull and was transformed into Skelegod.

In addition to confirming that Adam / He-Man will return (again!) in some form, Kevin Smith told EW that the series has “big things in store” for Teela.

He hinted: “There’s a few moments throughout the show where characters are like, “Yes, Teela! You have a special bond that…” And then, “No, no, no! We got things to do.” And they move on. We don’t address it. That’s kind of where we’re headed with the story.”

Netflix



And for fans who were disappointed at Adam / He-Man playing a supporting role in Part One, Smith hinted that the character could feature more significantly as the series continues. “As much as one can break a toy, you can also put it back together, perhaps in a more interesting way,” he said. “Our manifest was, ‘You’re a spiritual sequel to the legacy cartoons in the ’80s that everybody knows.’ It wasn’t ‘reinvent this, blow it apart.’ It was literally ‘keep the story going.’ There’s got to be reverence as hell.”

Smith added: “If we’re lucky enough to get a second season, the real work would kick in when now we tell a story with Adam all the way through, with He-Man.”

Masters of the Universe: Revelation – Part 2 trailer

There’s no sign yet of a trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation – Part Two, but with all signs pointing to the next five episodes having already been completed, fingers crossed it’s not too long before Netflix drops a teaser.

In the meantime, you can get up to speed with this fun clip of the cast telling you everything you need to know about Part One (sort of).

