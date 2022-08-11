Mastermind of February cell break in Rivers re-arrested

Operatives of Rivers State Command have re-arrested one Robinson Michael, who is alleged to have masterminded the cell break in Okirika Police Division in February, 2022.

The cell break led to the escape of Micheal and many others, 3 of which were high profile criminals.

Michael, who allegedly defiled an underaged girl escaped from the custody of Okirika Police Division 24 hours to the day he was to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.

bioreports gathered that the suspect has now been transferred to State CID for proper investigation and possibly prosecution.

The Public Relations officer of Rivers State Police command, SP, Grace Iringe Koko has also confirmed the rearrest of the suspect.

The police spokesperson said the arrest was made possible through the effort of Commissioner of Police, CP Friday Eboka.

News of his escape from custody broke after a complainant, Hezekiah Theophilus had raised alarm in February that a suspect in a defilement case he had reported to the Okirika Police Division had escaped alongside other suspected criminals.

The development attracted widespread condemnation from many quarters and the Commissioner of Police immediately ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.