MasterChef judge Melissa Leong opens up about being trolled on social media – Daily Mail

Published: 02:23 EDT, 31 July 2021 | Updated: 03:46 EDT, 31 July 2021

MasterChef Australia judge Melissa Leong has become a fan favourite since joining the hit cooking competition.

But the 39-year-old has also dealt with her fair share of trolls since shooting to fame.

In a new op-ed for the Daily Telegraph, the brunette beauty opened up about being shamed and having her looks attacked by trolls on Instagram.

‘I once had a lady keep leaving comments telling me that I am ugly. And look, I’m no supermodel, but I reckon I scrub up just fine,’ she wrote.

‘I couldn’t help but feel that perhaps her comments might have had more to do with how she saw herself, rather than anything about me,’ she continued.

‘Understanding that, and letting it go with compassion, wasn’t easy the first time. But it does get easier.’

Melissa recently opened up about the important role privilege plays as she continues to champion diversity on television.

The 39-year-old shared a quote on Instagram on Thursday, which read: ‘Privilege isn’t the presence of perks and benefits. It’s the absence of obstacles and barriers.’

Melissa, who is of Chinese-Singaporean heritage, accompanied the quote with a caption addressing minority Australians.

‘I had a discussion with a friend recently about the challenge of explaining why representation, diversity and inclusion is important, to people who don’t get it,’ she said.

‘This wonderfully succinct statement rings clear for me, as much as that resonant clarity can awaken so much repressed hurt.’

She then described herself as an activist who strives to speak up for others.

‘For those who fight every day against your obstacles and barriers, I feel you. But we don’t just do it for ourselves, we do it for so many others in the toil,’ she said.

‘Please remember you are not alone in whatever you stand up for.’

Melissa featured on the cover Prevention magazine’s 100th issue in May. At the time, she explained the cultural significance of her cover shoot.

‘Representation matters, and to be an Asian on a magazine cover anywhere in the world right now matters now more than ever,’ she wrote on Instagram.

She added the hashtags #DiversityMatters, #StopAsianHate and #MasterchefAU.