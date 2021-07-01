mastercard-foundation-signs-host-country-agreement-in-nigeria-to-enable-10-million-young-people-access-dignified,-fulfilling-jobs-by-2030

The Mastercard Foundation announced that it has signed the Host Country Agreement which will enable the Foundation to



empower 10 million young people in Nigeria to access dignified and fulfilling jobs, 70% of whom will be young women.

Speaking during the signing ceremony held at the Ministry’s office in Abuja on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, the Honourable Minister of State, Ministry of Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba noted that the Mastercard Foundation’s Young Africa Works in Nigeria strategy is aligned with the national development plan of the



Federal Government.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Nigeria Country Head for the Mastercard Foundation, Chidinma Lawanson explained that the signing of the agreement has further strengthened the Foundation’s commitment to providing millions of young Nigerians



with work opportunities that will meet their aspirations and full potential.

Lawanson stated that Young Africa Works in Nigeria currently focuses on three key economic sectors, including agriculture, creative industries, and the digital economy with additional sectors being considered to further increase opportunities for youth.

The Mastercard Foundation is working with a range of partner organizations to realize its goals in Nigeria, including Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) of the Pan African University, the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Sahel Consulting Agriculture & Nutrition Ltd, Jobberman, and Babban Gona.

“We have formed partnerships with several organizations and are working together to leverage each other’s strengths,” Lawson said.

“Through our focus areas of agriculture, creative, and digital economies, we have aligned with the Federal



Government’s National Development plan to ensure we reduce unemployment in the country and unlock the skills and creative abilities of our youth, particularly young women,” she added.

caption: Mastercard Foundation, Nigeria Host Country Agreement Signing L – R: Minister of State for Budget & National Planning (Prince Clem Ikanade Agba) and Country Head, Nigeria Chidinma Lawanson

Ms. Lawson also confirmed that the Foundation’s Young Africa Works initiatives in six other African countries are creating growth opportunities for women-owned enterprises and enabling young people to acquire market relevant skills that are in



demand by growing businesses in key sectors of the economy.

Editor’s Notes

Young Africa Works

Young Africa Works is the Mastercard Foundation’s strategy to enable 30 million young people, particularly young women, to access dignified and fulfilling work by 2030. It is estimated that by 2030, Africa will be home to the world’s largest workforce, with 375 million young people entering the labour market. With the right skills, these young



people will improve their lives and the lives of their communities, contributing to Africa’s overall competitiveness.

The Young Africa Works program is currently being implemented in seven African countries in collaboration with governments, the private sector, business leaders, educators, and young people. Countries involved in the first phase of the strategy include Rwanda, Kenya, Senegal, Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria, and Uganda.

About the Mastercard Foundation

The Mastercard Foundation works with visionary organizations to enable young people in Africa and in Indigenous communities in Canada to access dignified and fulfilling work. It is one of the largest, private foundations in the world with a mission to advance learning and promote financial inclusion to create an inclusive and equitable world.

The Foundation was created by Mastercard in 2006 as an independent organization with its own Board of Directors and management.

For more information on the Foundation, please visit: www.mastercardfdn.org

