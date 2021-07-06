massive-jubilation-as-young-singer-zinoleesky-splashes-over-n30m-on-new-chevrolet-camaro-sports-car

Singer Zinoleesky has made his first major automobile purchase and the young man went for a Chevrolet Camaro sports car

The singer’s boss and senior colleague, Naira Marley, took to social media to announce the news and congratulated him

Fans and other colleagues in the entertainment industry have also showered congratulatory messages on the Kilofeshe crooner

Young Nigerian music star, Zinoleesky, has rewarded himself with a super expensive automobile gift after months of hard work in the industry.

The singer who is signed to Naira Marley’s Marlian Music label splashed millions of naira on a new 2019 Chevrolet Camaro sports car. The ‘beastly’ ride is worth over N30 million.

An excited Zinoleesky took to his Instastory channel with a photo showing the key of his new ride. He also gave thanks to the almighty for the new acquisition.

Singer Zinoleesky splashes over N30m on new car.

Photo: @zinoleesky/@abujacar

Source: Instagram

Similarly, Naira Marley took to social media to share the good news and congratulate the young man for his new ride.

Sharing a video of the car, he wrote:

“Congrats @zinoleesky Opor yh yh ❤️ more keys broski Dj play me zinoleesky mapariwo@abujacar”

Watch the clip below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Zinoleesky

As expected, the good news stirred mixed reactions from members of the online community. Fans and some colleagues of the Kilofeshe crooner all had congratulatory words for him.

Read some comments sighted below:

fabian_blu said:

“Opor seh Congrats bro.”

iammohbad said:

“Congratulations @zinoleesky.”

slim_deeofficials said:

“Congratulations omo ologo tan so.”

leeyarhbae___ said:

“Congratulations more keys.”

oluwanedu_act said:

“Congrats @zinoleesky bigger you bro.”

temitopeabonde said:

“Congrats zinoleesky.”

