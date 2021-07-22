massive-internet-outage:-fedex,-delta-and-mcdonald’s-go-down

New York (CNN Business) A sweeping internet disruption on Thursday briefly took out a wide range of major corporate websites — from FedEx and Delta Airlines to HSBC and McDonald’s.

The outages coincided with reports of system disruptions from Akamai and Oracle — two key providers of internet infrastructure services.

It is unclear whether the Akamai (AKAM) and Oracle (ORCL) issues are related to the website disruptions, however.

Oracle said Thursday afternoon that its outage was the result of Akamai’s service disruption.

“We are monitoring a global issue related to a partner Edge DNS that is impacting access to many internet resources, including Oracle cloud properties,” Oracle said.