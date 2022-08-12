Home Uncategorized Massive expansion in primary and secondary education since 1947
Massive expansion in primary and secondary education since 1947

NEW DELHI: Over the past 75 years since Independence, the education sector in India has expanded to keep up with a growing population.

Successive governments have worked to ensure maximum footfall in primary and secondary schools towards achieving a knowledge-based society.

The number of schools grew more than 10-times since Independence- from just 1.4 lakh in 1947 to over 15 lakh now.


