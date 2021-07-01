Massive COVID outbreak linked to Euro 2020 soccer matches – Axios

Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
England supporters react to the news that Scotland have conceded a second goal to Croatia. Photo by Oli Scarff/bioreports via Getty Images
A total of 1,991 COVID-19 cases in Scotland have been linked to fans attending Euro 2020 soccer matches, Public Health Scotland reported Wednesday.
By the numbers: Two-thirds of the reported cases were from people who reported traveling to London to watch the Scotland v England game on June 18.
- 397 of the cases reported going to Wembley Stadium
- There were only 38 reports of people who attended Scotland’s home game against Croatia while contagious, and 37 other reports from Scotland’s match against the Czech Republic at Hampden.
- Of the 1,991 cases, 1,470 cases were in people between 20 and 39 years of age and most were men.
- Infections in the country have surged in recent weeks, with more than 30,000 people testing positive since June 11.
What they’re saying: Government minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan called on England fans to avoid travel to the upcoming match against Ukraine and “cheer on the team as loudly as you can” from home, per Sky News.