massive-boost-as-2-liverpool-stars-set-to-return-in-pre-season-after-suffering-injury-for-many-months

The Dutchman has been out of action since last October after his collision with Pickford during the Merseyside derby

Red defender Joe Gomez is also likely to make a comeback from a seru=ious knee problem he suffered while playing for England in November

The Netherlands international who suffered a knee problem following his collision with Everton goalie Jordan Pickford back in October 2020, sat out for nearly eight months.

The 30-year-old also missed out of his country’s European Championships campaign which saw the Orange Boys crash out in the Round of 16.

Photo by Julian Finlay

Source: Getty Images

Joe Gomez return

On the other hand, Van Dijk’s defensive partner Joe Gomez is also in line to make his first appearance since last November.

The England international was hit with a serious knee problem while on international duty for his country and he also missed the Three Lions campaign at the Euros.

What Jurgen Klopp thinks about his two central defenders coming back

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp told the club’s website:

“I hope, I am not sure, that there is the opportunity that Virgil could play a few minutes.

“He looks really good in training and maybe we can bring [him in], but I need to have some final conversations. He looks ready and we will see.

“If you see the games now as part of their rehab training, that makes sense.

“Joey is very close. There is no race between the two of them; they had different injuries and stuff like this, but [he is] very close.

“If Virgil can play now 20 then probably Joey can in the game after. We will see. In training they both look really good.”

