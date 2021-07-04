Mass Effect: Legendary Edition’s Easier Difficulty Allows Grandad To Have “Most Fun He’s Had In Decades” – TheGamer

In one of the most heartwarming stories we’ve read about in a while, we’ve found that Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is bringing joy even to those taking a back seat to the gameplay. ME: Legendary Edition has been received with overwhelmingly positive reception, and it has both been loved by seasoned players and has brought new fans of Mass Effect into the frranchise.

Recently, a Reddit post shared by StormRaider2000 popped up about someone’s experience playing ME: Legendary Edition with their grandfather. They explain that each year, they stay with their grandpa for two weeks, and their grandpa has always enjoyed watching them play video games.

But apparently this particular year, as the poster played ME: Legendary Edition, their grandfather became whole-heartedly invested in the story. StormRaider2000 explains that they had their grandfather make every single narrative choice, so he was actively involved in the gameplay, and that this caused the grandpa to have “the most fun he’s had in 30 years.”

This reddit user goes on to express the importance of including easy mode options in games. They explain that, though the grandpa still enjoyed watching the combat scenes, he by far enjoyed the narrative aspects the most, and there are probably many people out there who feel the same way.

This might not work for every game out there, but considering Mass Effect is a very narrative-focused game no matter which difficulty setting you’re playing on, it was the perfect choice for this poster to spend some quality time with family.

In other Mass Effect news, BioWare recently revealed that the studio had worked on a Mass Effect spinoff for the Nintendo DS called Mass Effect: Corsair. The game was set up to be a first-person space-traveling game, but the only progress the team really made was the “beginnings of flight control.” The project was eventually scrapped because the projected profit would have been too meager to justify the work that they would’ve had to put into it.

