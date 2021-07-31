Mass Effect: How To Achieve The Rarest Playthrough, Per BioWare Data – Screen Rant

BioWare recently revealed a set of Mass Effect Legendary Edition statistics detailing the decisions players made at critical points in the games. Some choices were significantly more unpopular than others, meaning it’s possible to track what Mass Effect playthrough has been seen by the fewest number of players.

The stats cover not only the decisions players made at story junctures but also what kind of Shepard they created, which squadmates they kept alive through Mass Effect 2′s suicide mission, and more. Here’s how to get the rarest playthrough of Mass Effect Legendary Edition, from character creation to companion selection.

The most unpopular Shepard is a female Shepard (32% chose her) who grew up in the colony of Mindoir (21% chose the Colonist background) and is known in the army as the Butcher of Torfan (13% chose the Ruthless psych profile). Only 5% of players chose Mass Effect‘s Engineer as their starting class, compared to the 40% who chose to play a Soldier.

In the first Mass Effect, the first major choice players usually encounter is whether to spare or kill the Rachni Queen. It’s rarest to kill the queen, as only 7% of players chose that option. When players arrive on Virmire, they’re more likely to choose Ashley to survive, so the rarer playthrough joins the 40% of players who saved Kaidan. A far less evenly matched choice is whether to spare or kill Wrex when he confronts Shepard about Saren’s genophage cure: Only 6% of players killed him or allowed Ashley to kill him. It seems the only time it’s rare for Shepard to choose diplomacy is when dealing with Khalisah Bint Sinan Al-Jilani: According to BioWare, only 32% “addressed the reporter’s questions with candor and grace.” Additionally, BioWare noted Kaidan was Mass Effect 1‘s least popular crewmate overall.

With regards to Mass Effect 2, BioWare didn’t provide many stats about individual decisions. It didn’t say, for example, how many players chose Morinth over Samara in Samara’s loyalty mission. However, it did reveal only 4% of players who played Tali’s loyalty mission allowed her to be exiled, so players who want to experience the rarest Mass Effect playthrough will have to make that heartbreaking decision. It also didn’t disclose the percentage of players who allowed their entire squad to die in the final suicide mission, but it did rank the individual companions based on how likely they are to perish. Garrus and Jacob were the least likely to die, but to really experience a seldom-seen playthrough, players should probably neglect loyalty and upgrades altogether, to the point where all of their squadmates die.

In Mass Effect 3, those who killed the Rachni Queen in Mass Effect 1 will later face a Reaper-created Breeder queen on Utukku. Players have the option to save her and let the Krogan Aralakh Company die or save the Krogan and allow her to die. Of the 7% of players who even saw the Breeder queen, only 33% saved her, so players should choose that for the rarer playthrough. During the mission Priority: Tuchanka, when given the choice to cure the genophage, the engineered disease driving the Krogan extinct, rare-playthrough completionists will need sabotage the cure it instead. Finally, during Priority: Rannoch, most players made peace between the Geth and the Quarians, with only 11% siding with the Geth. Those seeking Mass Effect’s rarest path will want to join the even smaller 9% of players who sided with the Quarians.

Making all of the above choices will result in a playthrough of the series that the fewest players will have seen. In revealing the data, BioWare also poked fun at Mass Effect fans, including a statistic claiming 100% of players “spent way too long looking for the last Keeper which they SWEAR they scanned already!“

