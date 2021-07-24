Mass Effect Fan Shares Stunning Dune-Inspired Character Posters – GameRant

The highly anticipated movie Dune recently received some special character posters, and one Mass Effect fan uses the same style for their art.

Mass Effect fans have recently shared a lot of special art pieces online, and a new series of posters from xam3l is no different. Rather than just showing the Mass Effect characters from a traditional angle, the Reddit user took clear inspiration from the movie Dune.

The Dune character posters released earlier this week, ensuring that the fan has wasted no time designing their Mass Effect variants. Each Dune poster focuses on a specific character, with the actor’s name listed above the person that they are playing in the movie. The posters also feature the Dune logo at the bottom, with the film’s tagline and October 22 release date also appearing. Overall, the look is great, as xam3l needed to change very little to make the posters fit with the Mass Effect universe.

While the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition logo is used at the bottom of the piece, the artist did need to get a little creative with the actor and character names. Fortunately, they come up with a brilliant solution, with each companion’s codename listed below their proper names. As such, the beloved ally and love interest Garrus Vakarian has his name written in small text, with “Archangel” positioned below and taking up a bit more space. A black background sits behind Garrus, with a gorgeous close-up of the character showing off the texture work on his character model.

In the comments, xam3l confirmed that all the high-res shots were taken straight from the game. Specifically, they were captured during cutscenes and by using Mass Effect: Legendary Edition’s photo mode. With how great these posters turned out, it is clear just how useful photo mode can be. In total, there are nine posters, with eight characters coming after Garrus. Liara is shown from the front instead of having her side profile displayed, and she is given the title of the “Shadow Broker.” Jack is shown as “Subject Zero,” while Thane is deemed “The Assassin.”

Legion “The Machine” comes next, with the lovable Geth followed up by EDI “The Rogue AI.” Next up is Javik “The Prothean,” with Aria’ T’loak depicted next as the “Queen of Omega.” The final poster is for none other than Commander Shepard themselves, with “The Spectre” wearing their N7 armor and helmet proudly. With so many characters not yet having posters, including popular figures like Wrex and Tali, it would be great to see xam3l expand the series with some more Dune-inspired artwork.

Regardless of whether it continues, the work on this series deserves a lot of appreciation. With these special character posters joining the fan-made Mass Effect tarot cards as a fully original idea, they are more than worthy of the praise that they are getting on Reddit.

