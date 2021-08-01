Mass Effect Fan Shares Neat Tali Face Concepts | Game Rant – GameRant

One Mass Effect fan creates five different face concepts for the helmet-wearing Tali, the ever-popular Quarian companion from the main trilogy.

Throughout most of the Mass Effect trilogy, the genius Quarian mechanic companion Tali’Zorah has been shown with her face completely obscured by the tinted visor of her environmental suit. One fan has taken the small hints given in Mass Effect: Legendary Edition and run with them, creating a total of five possible takes on Tali’s concealed face.

Redditor poyedateldetey appears to have taken inspiration from concept art and what little fans know after Mass Effect: Legendary Edition changed Tali’s face, drawing several different possibilities for what could lie underneath her helmet. The results range from strikingly humanoid to delicate and elven, with a round design that is faintly reminiscent of a gecko also seen.

At the top left is a lizard-ish depiction of Tali featuring mottled blue-purple skin, a flat nose, white pupils on huge black sclera, patterns of black dots on her cheeks and forehead, and no hair to speak of. While this rendition is the least humanoid, it appears to have taken some nods from a glimpse of Tali’s face visible through an IV bag. In the middle of the top row is a pink-skinned rendition of Tali with glowing blue eyes and what appears to be a fleshy crest in place of hair, while the top right shows a narrow-faced elven Tali with light purple skin and long blonde hair. Any of these faces would look right at home behind the visor of a Tali cosplay or the character herself.

On the bottom left is a very human-like version of Tali with dark brown skin, grey lips, a straight nose, sharp cheekbones marked with light purple streaks, and lilac eyes. The bottom right, meanwhile, portrays her with grey skin, black markings splitting her chin and mouth into quarters, and purple speckles on her forehead, making her appear similar to Pinhead from the Hellraiser franchise. All of these designs are striking, memorable, and fit with the suit Tali never takes off, though some of these faces are certainly more alien than others.

As of writing, these designs have been received warmly by other Mass Effect fans, particularly the more visibly alien ones. One user expressed disappointment that the Quarians have been depicted in the games as grey humans, having wished for a more visibly inhuman design. Two others stated that they like the top left due to the way it adds color to a design based on Matt Rhodes’ concept art for Tali. Responses across the board were complimentary and affectionate to the character, which is hardly surprising since Tali’s official body pillow sold out of stock a week after release.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

MORE: Mass Effect: Tali’s Best Moments in the Series

Open-World RPGs To Play After The Witcher 3