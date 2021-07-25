Mass Effect 2: Samara’s Loyalty Mission Walkthrough – TheGamer

Samara’s loyalty mission in Mass Effect 2 is unique, as it includes plenty of conversation and no combat. Plus, it’s among the only quests in the game that you can permanently fail. The adventure begins with Samara revealing that she’s tracked down her biggest target: her daughter Morinth. It turns out that Morinth is an Ardat-Yakshi, which means that anyone she melds minds with dies. She uses her genetic condition as a weapon to kill any individual that she wants.

You and Samara head to Omega to stop her reign of terror forever. However, it’s really easy to fail the mission. So, here is a guide that explains everything you need to know to complete the quest and earn Samara’s loyalty.

Initiating The Mission

After the operation on Horizon, all of the great loyalty missions will begin to appear. In fact, at the end of each quest, you’ll either notice them being added to your journal or hear about them from Kelly Chambers. Samara’s mission is among the last to be unlocked, but go see her in the Starboard Observation room when it is. She’ll tell you everything you need to know about the mission and her daughter. Afterward, you’ll be ready to head to Omega.

Travel To Omega And Meet With Aria

When you get to Omega with Samara by your side, EDI will suggest asking Aria T’Loak for information about Morinth. The Queen of Omega will be in her usual spot in Afterlife. Aria will not be surprised by the talk of an Ardat-Yakshi as she had suspicions that one was hunting nearby. The Asari will then point you to the home of Morinth’s latest victim, Nef.

Go To Nef’s Apartment

Nef’s home is on the map, listed as “Apartments.” The place is right beside the entrance to the Quarantine Zone from earlier in the game. Once you head inside, you must talk to the mother of the victim. The conversation will be all about her daughter, and it’ll end with you gaining access to Nef’s room.

Search Nef’s Room

In Nef’s room, you’ll find a note, a statue, and a diary with three entries. By interacting with everything, this is what you’ll learn:

Morinth is a fan of an Elcor Artist named Forta .

. There’s a drug called Hallex that Morinth likes.

that Morinth likes. Morinth appreciates a vid titled Vaenia .

. Dropping Jaruut’s name gets you into Afterlife’s VIP section.

Once you’ve finished searching the room, Samara reveals more about her daughter’s hunting techniques. The two of you will come up with a plan to trap Morinth, which involves you serving as the bait.

Enter The VIP Section Of Afterlife

Now you need to head to the VIP entrance to Afterlife. Luckily, the place you’re looking for is marked on the top right of the map. Once there, talk to the bouncer and say, “Jaruut sent me.” The line will grant you access to the VIP area, but you converse with Samara before going inside.

She’ll explain that the plan is for you to pique Morinth’s interest enough that she approaches you, and then you need to earn an invitation to her apartment. At this point, you can get more advice from the Justicar about how to woo her daughter before heading inside the club.

Get Morinth’s Attention

Upon entering the club, there’ll be a guy leaning on the wall to your left. Speak with the man to learn that Expel 10 is Morinth’s favorite band, which is a piece of information you should use later. Once you’re in the club, there are several things you can do to get Morinth’s attention. Here are all of the activities that pique the Asari’s interest:

Stop A Turian Harassing A Dancer – On the dance floor, there is a Turian who’s asking an Asari for more than a dance. Interact with the guy and then tell him to leave her alone. You’ll then beat the Turian up.

On the dance floor, there is a Turian who’s asking an Asari for more than a dance. Interact with the guy and then tell him to leave her alone. You’ll then beat the Turian up. Dance With Waera – Also on the dance floor is an Asari named Waera. If you have enough Paragon points, you can say, “Let’s dance,” which leads to the two of them dancing together. The other dialog options drive her away.

Also on the dance floor is an Asari named Waera. If you have enough Paragon points, you can say, “Let’s dance,” which leads to the two of them dancing together. The other dialog options drive her away. Intimidate Vertin and Huck – You can find two Turians in the corner of the club discussing mugging people. When you interact with them, they’ll ask what you’re looking at, and if you’ve got enough Renegade points, you can tell them, “Not much.” They’ll attack, but you’ll take them both down. Alternatively, if you don’t have the Renegade points, you can say, “Just leave,” followed by “I’ll help with your boss,” which will also get rid of them.

You can find two Turians in the corner of the club discussing mugging people. When you interact with them, they’ll ask what you’re looking at, and if you’ve got enough Renegade points, you can tell them, “Not much.” They’ll attack, but you’ll take them both down. Alternatively, if you don’t have the Renegade points, you can say, “Just leave,” followed by “I’ll help with your boss,” which will also get rid of them. Buy The Club A Round Of Drinks – Go to the bar and initiate an interaction with the bartender. If you have the option, you can tell him to “Treat your customers,” which convinces him to buy a drink for everybody. Another option is to say, “I’ll buy a round of drinks,” which pretty much accomplishes the same goal without needing Paragon points.

Go to the bar and initiate an interaction with the bartender. If you have the option, you can tell him to “Treat your customers,” which convinces him to buy a drink for everybody. Another option is to say, “I’ll buy a round of drinks,” which pretty much accomplishes the same goal without needing Paragon points. Challenge Verf – There’s a Krogan by the corner of the bar that will insult humans. If you respond with “Let’s step outside,” you will have a staredown with the brute. He’ll eventually stand down.

There’s a Krogan by the corner of the bar that will insult humans. If you respond with “Let’s step outside,” you will have a staredown with the brute. He’ll eventually stand down. Warn An Undercover Reporter – Find a human named Horfin and engage in a conversation. He’ll tell you about his reporter friend that is currently undercover and in danger. To warn her, you need to use a code. So, go over to the reporter at the other end of the club — she’ll be sat with a man named Florit. Once there, say the word “Terminal” followed by “Eternity,” and the reporter will get the hint.

After doing a few of these things, Morinth will approach you and invite you to sit with her. However, if you fail enough of them, the mission will come to a premature end, and you won’t gain Samara’s loyalty.

Convince Morinth To Take You Back To Her Place

Now you’ll be sat down in a booth with Morinth, and you need to keep her interested. To do so, show confidence, express your love for power, talk about your desire for violence, and mention the things she likes (from what you learned earlier). Select these dialog options:

“I’m confident.”

“Art” followed by “I like the Elcor Forta” then “Vaenia.”

“Travel” followed by “I like the danger” then “Power is its own reward.”

“Music” followed by “Expel 10” then “Like Hallex?”

If you say all of these things, she’ll invite you to her place. Alternatively, if you choose the wrong dialog options, it’s possible to fail the mission permanently and be unable to gain Samara’s loyalty.

Talk To Morinth At Her Apartment

There are multiple items around her place that you can examine, but they don’t impact the mission. When you’re ready, engage the Asari in conversation again.

Use the Paragon or Renegade dialog options if possible, as it allows you to resist Morinth and gives you an extra option for the next sequence. But don’t worry if you don’t have enough morality points, as you can still complete the mission regardless.

Intervene In The Family Duel

At this point, Samara will come charging in and start fighting her daughter. They both are among the most powerful Asari in the galaxy. Additionally, the pair are evenly matched combatants, so their battle ends in a stalemate.

If you failed to resist Morinth in the last conversation, Shepard will automatically intervene and take Samara’s side. However, if you use your morality points to stave off the Ardat Yakshi, then you get to decide who you want to help. Whoever wins the duel kills the other and becomes your loyal squadmate.

