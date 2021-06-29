masquerade-attack:-muslim-group-gives-osun-govt-72-hour-ultimatum-to-arrest-chief-esuleke

The Coalition of Muslims Rights Activities of Nigeria, State of Osun Chapter has called on the government of Osun to immediate arrest and prosecution of Masquerades worshippers led by an Ifa Worshipper who is also APC Stalwart in Osun ,Chief Kayode Idowu Esuleke who stormed the mosque and unleashed mayhem on the Islamic Faithful leaving One person dead and scores injured with various degres of gun wound.

It was gathered that Qamarudeen Society of Nigeria,Osun State Branch on Sunday,27th organized a special prayer for the Nation at their mosque located at Oluode Aranyin ,Osogbo in addition to their regularly weekly Asalatu Prayer.

The Muslims called on the security operatives to arrest Chief Kayode Idowu Esuleke and others that participated in the gruesome murder of Baba Adini of Qamarudeen Society of Nigeria, Alhaji Moshood Salawudeen.

Osun Muslim Rights also Called on the Governemnt to t pay for the Hospital bills of all the injured in hospital and all the properties vandalised by Chief Esuleke masquerade.

Osun Muslim Rights made the disclosure on Monday, in a press statement reads by MALLAM ABDULGANIY SAHID, added that there is no record of a single causality on the part of Masquerades worshippers.

According to the him,” There is no gainsaying that this attack is a premeditated one, planned and clinically executed. And that is why there is no record of a single causality on the part of Masquerades worshippers. It should be placed on record that this is not the first time that Kamrudeen Society will be attacked by the masquerade worshippers.

“It happened in the year 2004,2018 and now 2021.Each time the attack happened, we reported the matter to the police, arrest would be made, after some times, the suspects would be released.We bet it, this time around, the matter will be prosecuted to a logical conclusion.

“We give government 72 hours ultimatum to see to the above demands, ,otherwise ,we will demonstrate our capacity to “’DEFEND AND PROTECT OUR OURSELVES,OUR PROPERTIES AND OUR INTREST”’ within the ambit of Constitutional provision of Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

He said remains of the deceased, Alhaji Moshood Salawudeen is already deposited at the morgue of UNIOSUN TEACHING HOSPITAL and other people that are injured are presently receiving treatment at Uniosun Teaching Hospital,Osogbo and Osogbo Central Hospital,Osogbo.