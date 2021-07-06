Masked gunmen storm, rob Enugu supermarket – The Nation Newspaper

By Damian Duruiheoma, Enugu

Masked gunmen have invaded a popular supermarket in Enugu metropolis, carting away bags of rice, cartons of noodles, soft drinks and other expensive items worth millions.

The incident occurred around 6.40pm on Monday in 234 Supermarket at Onu Asata Roundabout, by O’Connor Street /Presidential Road Ogui New Layout Enugu.

Eyewitnesses told The Nation the masked gunmen numbering nine, stormed the supermarket in three Hilux vans and shot sporadically into the air before loading goods from the shop into their waiting vehicles.

The gunshots scared away passersby as the robbers carted away valuables, including about 40 bags of rice, cartons of noodles, gas cylinders, cartons of beer and soft drinks among others.

It was learnt the robbers had a field day as no operatives from Ogui police station, which is a shouting distance from the scene, interrupted while the robbery lasted.

When contacted, spokesman of Enugu Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, said he would have to verify the information before commenting was yet to get back as at the time of filing this report.