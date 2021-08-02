Home News America Mask mandate reinstated in San Francisco Bay Area amid surge
Health officials in San Francisco and six other Bay Area counties have announced that they are reinstating a mast mandate for all indoor settings as COVID-19 infections surge

SAN FRANCISCO — Health officials in San Francisco and six other Bay Area counties announced Monday that they are reinstating a mask mandate for all indoor settings as COVID-19 infections surge because of the highly contagious delta variant.

The order applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status and starts on Tuesday.

In line with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, California last week recommended that everyone wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status, but stopped short of requiring it.

The announcement follows similar mandates in Los Angeles, Sacramento and Yolo counties.

