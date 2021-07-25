maryland-had-hilarious-reaction-to-reports-of-texas-leaving-big-12

Terps had hilarious reaction to rumors of Texas leaving Big 12 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The future of the Big 12 Conference, and college athletics as a whole, could be greatly changed in the coming weeks, should reports of Texas and Oklahoma departing the Big 12 for the SEC come true.

Conference realignment is no stranger to the University of Maryland, as the Terps departed the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) after 61 years to join the Big Ten in 2014.

Upon hearing the news that Texas was switching conferences, Maryland Athletics’ official Twitter account made a hilarious post poking fun at the Longhorns.

Take a look:

The tweet is referring to Maryland’s two wins over Texas in football during a home-and-home series in 2017 and 2018. The Terps were heavy underdogs in each contest, yet Maryland came out victorious both times.

In 2017, Texas began the Tom Herman era ranked No. 23 in the country, only to drop its home opener to Maryland, 51-41. Then the following year, an unranked Maryland team defeated the then-No. 15 Longhorns, 34-29, at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

In the three years since the home-and-home series concluded, Texas jokes have been a constant presence among Maryland fans. But hey, when you beat a ranked team twice — a squad that self-proclaimed they were “back” to their powerhouse ways — the jokes are well warranted.

Sorry, Longhorns nation. The series is now Maryland 3, Texas 0.