Marvel’s New Hulkbuster Army Is Trying To Stop All Hulks – Screen Rant

As the Gamma Flight tries to save a new mutate from Hulk’s son Skaar, a new Hulkbuster army has emerged in an effort to take down all Hulks.

With more and more Gamma mutates emerging in the Marvel Universe, including the recent return of the Hulk’s son Skaar, an army of Hulkbusters has been deployed to stop them. In Gamma Flight #2, the United States Hulkbuster Force debuts and while the group might not be as powerful as the opponents they’re programmed to take down, they definitely have strength in numbers.

The Hulkbusters have taken many forms in the pages of Marvel Comics – with nearly every iteration specifically brought together to stop the Hulk. The U.S. Military, S.H.I.E.L.D., and even Bruce Banner himself have led different groups of Hulkbusters. However, the most popular version of the Hulkbuster is Tony Stark’s armor designed during World War Hulk – and later adapted on the big screen in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Hulkbusters have both features human pilots and been entirely machines. The new version doesn’t seem to pack the same Bioreports News as previous designs, but that doesn’t stop them from trying to stop Skaar.

In Gamma Flight #2 by Al Ewing, Crystal Frasier, Lan Medina, Antonio Fabela, and Joe Sabino, Skaar’s emergence throws the group into conflict as they try to protect the newest Gamma mutate, Stockpile, from getting captured by the Hulk’s son. The battle is interrupted by a group claiming to be the United States Hulkbuster Force, who tell the Gamma Mutates to power down or they will attack with more power. Skaar scoffs at the new Hulkbuster team and attacks the group.

Skaar and the Hulkbuster army engages in an explosive battle, with the Hulk’s son having fun taking down his newest enemies. However, when the Hulkbuster’s tell him to drop his weapons, Skaar obliges, throwing his sword to the ground – just for the challenge of beating them with his bare hands. As the Gamma Flight team disappears in an attempt to teleport out of the chaos, Skaar continues to obliterate the Hulkbusters, taking out a number of them, even exposing the humans inside.

The new Hulkbusters best advantage is in their numbers, but even with a large group of soldiers taking on Skaar, they don’t stand much of a chance against him. It seems, if the United States Hulkbuster Force really wants to stop Gamma mutates from causing destruction, they will need even stronger tech – because this battle, even against someone as strong as Skaar – doesn’t make them seem all that threatening. Although, the fact the United States is deploying a Hulkbuster army to begin with is certainly a cause for concern. Gamma Flight #2 is in comic book stores now.

