Marvel’s Black Widow Digital, DVD and Blu-ray Release Date and Bonus Features – Den of Geek

Black Widow was originally going to kick off Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the summer of 2020, but due to world events that we’re sure you’re all too aware off, it wasn’t meant to be. After being delayed several times, Marvel Studios announced that Natasha Romanoff’s solo action movie would arrive in theaters and stream on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9, and fans were finally able to spend time with Natasha and meet her old “family” over a year later than planned.
In Black Widow, Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) is on the run from the US government after the events of Captain America: Civil War, and has to go back to her roots when she realizes that the covert Russian Red Room that trained her is still active. Along the way, she reunites with her former “parents” and “sister” (Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz ) who were once spies that formed an integral part of her childhood in America. Natasha is also stalked by the mysterious Marvel villain Taskmaster and has to tie up some loose ends from her past.
You can buy Black Widow via digital from August 10, and physically on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD from September 14.
And here are the special features you can expect to find on the disc:
Bloopers – Take a look at some of the fun mishaps on set with the cast and crew of “Black Widow.”
Filmmaker Introduction Featurette – Director Cate Shortland introduces the film and her vision for it.
Sisters Gonna Work It Out Featurette – Watch Scarlett and Florence as they train, fight, and bond to become the sister duo in “Black Widow.” Listen as the cast and crew discuss the characters, rigorous training, and building the dynamic between the two fearsome siblings.
Go Big If You’re Going Home Featurette – Step back to appreciate the size and scale of “Black Widow”’s solo film. Shot around the world, the film balances family and drama with mind-blowing action. The cast and crew reveal the intricacies of stunts that made the film so action-packed.
Deleted Scenes:
- Grocery Shopping – Natasha heads into a grocery store to prepare for her journey through Norway. After a long drive, she arrives at her destination: a mysterious trailer in the middle of nowhere.
- Bike Chase – Tailed by assailants, Natasha and Yelena speed through the city in order to escape their nemeses.
- Gulag Fight – Alexei squares up against several enemies and is quickly overpowered. When all hope seems lost, Natasha leaps in to lend a hand in the fight.
- Smile – The Taskmaster protocol is activated in a tense moment, and an iconic helmet is unveiled.
- Come After Me – Secretary Ross and Mason discover an important message Natasha left behind.
- Walk and Talk – Alexei and Melina have a playful exchange. The Taskmaster arrives and faces off with Alexei.
- Widows in Training – Yelena and Alexei awaken in captivity. Melina hands the Taskmaster vials while the Widows train.
- Kiss – Alexei and Melina reunite after the action. Natasha grieves over an untimely demise in the brutal aftermath.
- Ohio – Natasha witnesses the carefree nature of the Ohio suburbs through the neighborhood children.
Black Widow will also be streaming on Disney+ as part of the normal service on October 6.