Marvel’s Black Widow Digital, DVD and Blu-ray Release Date and Bonus Features – Den of Geek

Black Widow was originally going to kick off Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the summer of 2020, but due to world events that we’re sure you’re all too aware off, it wasn’t meant to be. After being delayed several times, Marvel Studios announced that Natasha Romanoff’s solo action movie would arrive in theaters and stream on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9, and fans were finally able to spend time with Natasha and meet her old “family” over a year later than planned.

In Black Widow, Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) is on the run from the US government after the events of Captain America: Civil War, and has to go back to her roots when she realizes that the covert Russian Red Room that trained her is still active. Along the way, she reunites with her former “parents” and “sister” (Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz ) who were once spies that formed an integral part of her childhood in America. Natasha is also stalked by the mysterious Marvel villain Taskmaster and has to tie up some loose ends from her past.

You can buy Black Widow via digital from August 10, and physically on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD from September 14.

And here are the special features you can expect to find on the disc: