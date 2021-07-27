Marvel’s Avengers Pads Out Endgame Content With New Omega-Level Threat – Screen Rant

Square Enix has revealed new endgame content for Marvel’s Avengers in a free update presenting the first of multiple new challenges for its players, including a new Omega-Level Threat. Marvel’s Avengers was criticized widely at launch, but the game has considerably shaped up thanks to various updates and the upcoming Black Panther – War for Wakanda expansion, which will be free to players who own the base game.

Marvel’s Avengers failed to meet expectations following its launch in 2020, with players and critics criticizing the live-service elements of the game – namely, its microtransactions. Despite controversies over the game’s multiplayer offerings, its single-player campaign was widely praised, and the game’s imminent Black Panther expansion is expected to introduce many new players to the game for the first time. Publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics have continued to support and improve the core game experience for its fans to make the experience better, releasing new content, updates, and patches for Marvel’s Avengers.

Now, Square Enix has announced the first endgame challenge for Marvel’s Avengers, entitled Omega-Level Threat: Family Reunion. Revealed in a new trailer, Omega-Level Threat missions will require full four-player strike teams at a minimum Power Level 145, though the publisher recommends Power Level 150. Omega-Level Threats award the “highest-end gear for success once per week,” and can be run through multiple times. The update also adds the ability to run existing Mega Hive missions with other players, and makes the multiple-heroes feature permanent. Following the July 27 update, teams can now be formed online with more than one of the same Super Hero when working through any multiplayer missions.

Endgame content for Marvel’s Avengers has been one of the most requested features from the community, and Omega-Level Threat: Family Reunion is just the beginning. Square Enix has yet to announce what will follow the challenge, but has noted it’s the first of its kind, suggesting similar updates will be coming to Marvel’s Avengers in the future. The game has already been confirmed to be working on a multi-year arc, with the aim of introducing new stories, modes, missions, and heroes as Marvel’s Avengers continues to develop and grow.

Thanks to the latest free update there’s never been a better time to experience Marvel’s Avengers. Ahead of the release of the Black Panther expansion this August, players can try out the game without purchasing it thanks to an upcoming all-access free weekend running from July 29 to August 1. Unfortunately, the event won’t be available for Xbox gamers (though one on the platform is expected in the near future), but PlayStation, PC, and Stadia players will be able to take part. Progression and purchases made during the Marvel’s Avengers free weekend promotion will be carried over to the full game if purchased on the same platform.

Marvel’s Avengers is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Stadia

Source: Square Enix

