Marvel’s Avengers Free Weekend Sees Healthy Spike on PC Player Count – GameRant

Marvel’s Avengers‘ All-Access Weekend continues today with incentives and rewards such as 4x bonus experience points and the return of the Tachyon Anomaly Event. During the event, fans may also purchase Marvel’s Avengers at a 40% discount along with other significant price cuts on cosmetics and items in the game’s marketplace. Because the All-Access Weekend is free-to-play this weekend across almost all platforms that Marvel’s Avengers is available on, fans are encouraged to freely experience the new content that has been added since launch.

Ultimately, the All-Access Weekend has provided an incentive for players to get their hands on Marvel’s Avengers before the upcoming War for Wakanda DLC releases. With many fans either returning to Marvel’s Avengers or giving it a fair shot while it is free, the game’s player count has seen spikes and rises on different platforms. Recent data shows how Marvel’s Avengers‘ concurrent player-base on Steam has been affected by the free-to-play weekend.

Steam’s data charts showcase a considerable spike in PC players that has been maintained over the weekend. Steam’s data also documents a record of concurrent players since Marvel’s Avengers‘ launch, which had an all-time peak of 31,165 players. Since Thursday, the concurrent player count has increased at a gradual consistency with high spikes throughout. A 24-hour peak statistic shares that Marvel’s Avengers has averaged a player count of 10,224. These statistics are sure to change as the weekend rounds out and the numbers are crunched, but it is an impressive player count nonetheless that demonstrates the success of the game’s free-to-play weekend.

The days preceding Marvel’s Avengers‘ All-Access Weekend have seen an average of around 500 players, meaning that the event has been a direct cause in Steam’s increased player count. Moreover, Marvel’s Avengers‘ free-to-play weekend offers fans who have opted for a console edition to now see what the game is like on PC. Of course, it is unsurprising that Marvel’s Avengers would struggle more on any platform other than PlayStation. Post-launch DLC has promised that the PS4 and PS5 editions of Marvel’s Avengers would be worth the wait, with Spider-Man teased as a PlayStation-exclusive character. As a result, many fans have presumably purchased a copy of Marvel’s Avengers for PS4 or PS5 rather than PC.

Because progress will carry over from the free-to-play event if players purchase Marvel’s Avengers, it will be interesting to see if the number of PC players will remain as high as it is now once the weekend is over. Fans will have until 9 AM PT tomorrow morning before the event officially closes on PlayStation, Steam, and Stadia. Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S players, unfortunately, do not have access to the event, but Square Enix has stated that there are plans to conduct an individual event for Xbox players “in the coming months.”

Marvel’s Avengers is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

