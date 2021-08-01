Marvel’s Asian Hero Special Reveals New Variant Covers – Screen Rant

Marvel has released new variant covers for its upcoming special issue celebrating Asian heroes and creators. Marvel’s Voices: Identity #1 includes characters like Shang-Chi, Jubilee, and Silk, as well as many others. The newest revealed variants for the special are stunning.

Previously, Marvel had unveiled variants for the latest upcoming Marvel’s Voices comic and other comics, featuring AAPI heroes. These were all illustrated by InHyuk Lee. The characters included in that set were Silk, Ms. Marvel, Psylocke, Jimmy Woo, and Armor. The full set includes other heroes, like Shang-Chi, who has now been revealed alongside a few other variants. The additional variants include some fan-favorite Marvel characters.

Marvel has revealed the variant covers that will be specific to Marvel’s Voices: Identity #1, including InHyuk Lee’s Shang-Chi cover. Marvel’s Voices: Identity #1 is a special issue that will tell original stories focused on Asian heroes. Each story has a team of Asian creators, adding to the authenticity and diversity of the issue. Marvel has already revealed several of the characters that will be included in the issue, as well as a preview. However, the issue will also have a few different variants, which are included here. Check them out:

Jubilee, Ms. Marvel, Nico Minoru, Shang-Chi, and some X-Men heroes are all featured in these variants. The first Jubilee cover is illustrated by Rian Gonzales. The variant featuring the gathered group with Ms. Marvel was created by Mashal Ahmed. Peach Momoko illustrated the Nico Minoru variant. As previously mentioned, Shang-Chi’s cover is part of InHyuk Lee’s larger AAPI set of covers for Marvel, celebrating AAPI heritage – announced back in May. The final variant featuring the X-Men, including Jubilee again, was created by Philip Tan. The Jubilee-centric cover features other heroes, like Ms. Marvel and Amadeus Cho, in a chibi style. Ms. Marvel is pictured with Giant Man (Raz Malhotra), Omega Sentinel (Karima Shapandar), and Excalibur (Dr. Faiza Hussain). The X-Men crew includes Psylocke, Jubilee, Armor, Surge, Mondo, Sunfire, and Karma.

Each of these covers has a very different tone and is visually unique from the others. The first cover starring Jubilee is utterly adorable. The cover with Ms. Marvel, Giant Man, Excalibur, and Omega Sentinel is a more serious cover that has the heroes ready for action. Peach Momoko’s iteration of Nico Minoru is in the artist’s usual style, making Nico simultaneously gorgeous, but deadly. Shang-Chi has a very modern, urban look with an outfit he doesn’t usually have. This cover mixes his traditional red robe with gold accents with a jacket that almost has a techwear vibe to it. He still has a pair of green pants, but the pockets and tactical style of his clothes create a new vibe. The X-Men variant is a display of power for each featured mutant, pushing a powerful, elemental aesthetic. Every artist portrayed their heroes in a distinct manner that allows them all to stand out from one another. These variants are exceptional and the varied artistic visions match the diverse cast of Marvel characters that will be featured in this upcoming comic. Marvel’s Voices: Identity #1 is slated for release on August 25, 2021.

Source: Marvel

