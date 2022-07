“Thor: Love and Thunder,” Walt Disney Co. ’s latest superhero epic, crushed expectations at the box office on its opening weekend, grossing $144.2 million domestically.

The movie’s second weekend wasn’t as impressive. Box-office receipts fell 68% to $46.6 million, tying with last year’s “Black Widow” for the steepest second-weekend drop for a Marvel Studios superhero movie, according to film-industry analyst Comscore .