Marvel Strike Force director launches Foxbear Games – GamesIndustry.biz

Wildlife Studios today announced that it has teamed up with former Marvel Strike Force game director Jonathan Durr to found Foxbear Games.

“Wildlife has offered an unprecedented opportunity with the system they have created,” Durr said. “Foxbear Games will initially focus on bringing different audiences to the RPG genre, while building a truly immersive experience that players will love to play everyday for years to come.”

Durr had been a producer on Marvel Strike Force at Kabam, and followed the game through acquisitions to FoxNext and Scopely, rising to game director for the project along the way.

Based in Los Angeles, Foxbear is the third new studio started by Wildlife this year.

The mobile publisher founded Never Forget Games with Ray Mazza and Mike Duke in February, and followed that up in April by partnering with Lu Gigliotti to create SuperWOW Games.

